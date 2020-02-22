JoJo Siwa Looks Completely Different For Her Appearance On 'The Substitute'

JoJo Siwa is rocking a total opposite look for her guest appearance on The Substitute! The 16-year-old entertainer ditches her blonde ponytail and sparkly outfits to play a substitute staff member at a space center field trip on an all new episode of the Nickelodeon series. “Substitute teacher JoJo ready to teach some unsuspecting kids [...]

