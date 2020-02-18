Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Diddy Delivers Big Announcements From Hospital After Last-Minute Surgery Decision: “It’s Time We Bring R&B Back”

Diddy Delivers Big Announcements From Hospital After Last-Minute Surgery Decision: “It’s Time We Bring R&B Back”

SOHH Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Diddy Delivers Big Announcements From Hospital After Last-Minute Surgery Decision: “It’s Time We Bring R&B Back”Bad Boy Records CEO Diddy isn’t letting a little surgery hold him down. The hip-hop mogul has announced plans to find the next biggest R&B group from a hospital surgery room. Big Facts: This week, Puff Daddy went to Instagram with footage of himself gearing up to go under the knife and shared his intent […]

The post Diddy Delivers Big Announcements From Hospital After Last-Minute Surgery Decision: “It’s Time We Bring R&B Back” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Violin was last minute addition to surgery, says brain tumour patient

Violin was last minute addition to surgery, says brain tumour patient 01:51

 A patient at a British hospital said on Wednesday that surgeons made a last minute decision to allow her to play violin while they operated on her brain. Adam Reed reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former MLB player claims surgery ruined his career [Video]Former MLB player claims surgery ruined his career

Former MLB player, Bobby Jenks, claims surgery ruined his career. Jenks says his doctor performed a "concurrent" surgery on him at the time. Fox 4 explored what those surgeries are and if they're..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 08:25Published

Parents launch community network in memory of baby girl [Video]Parents launch community network in memory of baby girl

A couple whose two-month-old baby girl died due to a rare heart defect have revealed their mission to preserve her memory, by launching a community network in her name to help other bereaved parents...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The emotional moment a trans man sees his chest for the first time after top surgery

A viral clip shows a trans man’s emotional reaction after waking up from top surgery. Australian queer trans man Sol shared a powerful clip on Twitter of the...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.