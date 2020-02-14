Global  

Drake Teases New Album Is Coming + Low-Key Flames His Toronto Raptors BFF

SOHH Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Drake Teases New Album Is Coming + Low-Key Flames His Toronto Raptors BFFOVO Sound boss Drake is giving fans something to get excited about. The hip-hop star has promised he’s seeing the finish line on an upcoming studio effort. Big Facts: New footage has emerged of Drake at a Toronto Raptors game revealing he’s putting the finishing touches on his potential follow-up to 2018’s Scorpion album. High-Key […]

The post Drake Teases New Album Is Coming + Low-Key Flames His Toronto Raptors BFF appeared first on .
