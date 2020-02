Orlando Bloom Does Some Shopping with Dog Mighty in Milan

Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Orlando Bloom is enjoying a day out in Milan! The 43-year-old actor carried dog Mighty as he stepped out to do some shopping on Saturday afternoon (February 22) in Milan, Italy. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Orlando Bloom Orlando kept things casual in black beanie, black sweatshirt, and tan joggers as he was [...]



