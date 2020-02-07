Global  

Meghan Trainor's Father Struck By Car in Hit-and-Run Accident

Billboard.com Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Meghan Trainor's father is recovering from a hit-and-run accident in Los Angeles on Friday night (Feb. 21). As TMZ first reported, Gary Trainor...
Meghan Trainor hopes to fall pregnant at end of Maroon 5 tour [Video]Meghan Trainor hopes to fall pregnant at end of Maroon 5 tour

Meghan Trainor hopes to fall pregnant at the end of her upcoming tour with Maroon 5.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Meghan Trainor Flawlessly Covers Selena Gomez, Harry Styles & T-Pain | Billboard News [Video]Meghan Trainor Flawlessly Covers Selena Gomez, Harry Styles & T-Pain | Billboard News

Meghan Trainor Flawlessly Covers Selena Gomez, Harry Styles & T-Pain | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:12Published


Meghan Trainor's Dad Was Hit By a Car in an Apparent Hit & Run

We’re sending all of our thoughts to Meghan Trainor and her family right now! Meghan‘s dad Gary Trainor was involved in a scary accident on Friday (February...
Just Jared Jr

Meghan Trainor's Dad Hospitalized After Being Struck By a Car

So scary! Meghan Trainor‘s dad Gary Trainor is in the hospital after he was struck by a car while crossing a busy street by foot. The accident was an apparent...
Just Jared

