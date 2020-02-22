Alexis Skyy Claims She 'Paved the Way for These B*tches,' Rapper Baby Mamas React Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

The Twitter war starts between Alexis and Ari Fletcher before it snowballs into a full blown groupie catfight with Jayda Cheaves, Masika Kalysha, and Akbar V joining. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this