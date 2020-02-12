Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Pick Welcome First Child

Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Pick Welcome First Child

E! Online Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Quentin Tarantino has a big reason to get out a camera. The acclaimed 56-year-old filmmaker and wife Daniella Pick have welcomed their first child together after she gave birth on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ronan Keating and wife Storm expecting baby girl [Video]Ronan Keating and wife Storm expecting baby girl

Boyzone singer Ronan Keating and his wife Storm are expecting their first daughter together.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Thomas Rhett and wife welcome third daughter [Video]Thomas Rhett and wife welcome third daughter

Country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins have welcomed their third child.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Quentin Tarantino Welcomes First Child, A Boy, with Daniella Pick

Quentin Tarantino just became a dad for the first time at age 56 -- because his wife, Daniella Pick, has finally given birth ... TMZ has confirmed. A rep for the...
TMZ.com

Tarantino reveals newest project: A Half-Israeli son

Tarantino reveals newest project: A Half-Israeli sonQuentin Tarantino, 56, and his Israeli actress/model wife Daniella Pick, 36, officially became the proud parents of a baby boy on Saturday afternoon, after Pick...
Jerusalem Post


Tweets about this

PEOPLE_Comms

PEOPLE PR & Comms RT @people: Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Welcome Their First Child, a Baby Boy https://t.co/KdnA8K4JUk 2 minutes ago

Gabriel_Disneyy

Gabriel Zamora RT @newbeverly: Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Pick Welcome First Child https://t.co/c7kzAiPOKV via @enews 3 minutes ago

YassessLeves

Yassess Leves Quentin Tarantino Welcomes First Child, A Boy, with Daniella Pick https://t.co/br3RrcJAte 9 minutes ago

djtyggaty

DJ Tygga Ty RT @TMZ: Quentin Tarantino Welcomes First Child, A Boy, with Daniella Pick https://t.co/pqtSsZgAU1 11 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @enews: Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Pick Welcome First Child https://t.co/y5Rj7y43dG 13 minutes ago

WaYs2rOcK

WaYs2rOcK Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Welcome Their First Child Together https://t.co/oZoJ9k9bSr 15 minutes ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Pick Welcome First Child https://t.co/Zkqmukxcvf 15 minutes ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Pick Welcome First Child https://t.co/I1zZBdBIPQ https://t.co/gzHeXJL8AH 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.