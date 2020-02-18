Global  

Quentin Tarantino & Wife Daniella Pick Welcome First Child!

Sunday, 23 February 2020
Quentin Tarantino is a dad! The 56-year-old Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood director and wife Daniella Pick welcomed their first child – a boy – on Saturday, February 22. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Quentin Tarantino “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child. A baby boy [...]
