Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Tessa Thompson & Sigourney Weaver Attend Bottega Veneta Fashion Show in Milan

Tessa Thompson & Sigourney Weaver Attend Bottega Veneta Fashion Show in Milan

Just Jared Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Tessa Thompson poses for a photo as she arrives at the Bottega Veneta Fashion Show on Saturday (February 22) in Milan, Italy. The 36-year-old Westworld actress looked sophisticated in a cream-colored outfit as she attended the fashion show. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tessa Thompson Fellow stars at the fashion show included Sigourney [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: The Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Fashion Show

The Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Fashion Show 05:57

 A special event is shining a light on women's heart health through a convergence of fashion, education, entertainment, and philanthropy. Joining us with all the details on the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Fashion show is our resident fashionista, Faye Wetzel,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Emporio Armani says 'yes' to sustainability with Milan show [Video]Emporio Armani says 'yes' to sustainability with Milan show

The Italian designer runs his recycling message above his show that was inspired by "strong-willed" young women. He called his autumn collection "Be a poem", staying loyal to his simple and neutral..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published

Prada challenges definition of femininity in Fall/Winter collection [Video]Prada challenges definition of femininity in Fall/Winter collection

The iconic fashion house celebrated the "pluralism and complexities of female identities" at Milan Fashion Week, with designs ranging from strict tailoring to fringed and sequinned dresses.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shailene Woodley & Will Smith Step Out For The Moncler Fashion Show in Milan

Shailene Woodley wears a retro floral dress while arriving for the Moncler fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday (February 19) in Milan, Italy. The...
Just Jared

Kendall Jenner, Hadid Sisters, & More Top Models Walk in Versace's Milan Show

The Versace fashion show during Milan Fashion Week had one of the most star-studded runways and we have all the pics you need to see! Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid,...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Tessa Thompson & Sigourney Weaver step out for the Bottega Veneta fashion show in Milan! https://t.co/vGNuv3AEsL 19 minutes ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #Attend Tessa Thompson & Sigourney Weaver Attend Bottega Veneta Fashion Show in Milan https://t.co/YxKfAqWhT1 50 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #Attend Tessa Thompson & Sigourney Weaver Attend Bottega Veneta Fashion Show in Milan https://t.co/YxKfAqWhT1 51 minutes ago

gsloveapp

GSLOVEAPP 😇 Tessa Thompson & Sigourney Weaver Attend Bottega Veneta Fashion Show in Milan #Celebs #Go #Gossip https://t.co/SFMytuwBPO 55 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Tessa Thompson & Sigourney Weaver Attend Bottega Veneta Fashion Show in Milan https://t.co/cdau282e0k https://t.co/HrGxB2xPV8 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Tessa Thompson & Sigourney Weaver Attend Bottega Veneta Fashion Show in Milan https://t.co/8ShPbJXftb https://t.co/zUHS3q0AeQ 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Tessa Thompson & Sigourney Weaver Attend Bottega Veneta Fashion Show in Milan https://t.co/vBAzAzhrdG https://t.co/6WP6tIcwtS 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Tessa Thompson & Sigourney Weaver step out for the Bottega Veneta fashion show in Milan! https://t.co/vGNuv3AEsL 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.