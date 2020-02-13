Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lizzo, Cynthia Erivo and More Stars Stun in Standout Fashion at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Lizzo, Cynthia Erivo and More Stars Stun in Standout Fashion at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards

E! Online Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
At the 2020 NAACP Image Awards, the stars came dressed to impress. As the annual award show was slated to begin inside the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Calif. Saturday night, many of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Best Looks At The NAACP Image Awards

Best Looks At The NAACP Image Awards 00:31

 The mission of the NAACP Image Awards is to celebrate the achievements of people of color in the arts, and those who "promote social justice through their creative endeavors." And while many gorgeous celebrities graced the NAACP Image Awards red carpet, Allure shared their top picks for the Best...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stars hit red carpet at Brit Awards 2020 [Video]Stars hit red carpet at Brit Awards 2020

Stars hit red carpet for the Brit Awards 2020. Lizzo stole the show when she arrived at the Brit Awards in a dress modelled on a Hershey’s chocolate wrapper. The US singer was among the early..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Five big Hollywood stars revamped into tiny packages [Video]Five big Hollywood stars revamped into tiny packages

Pint-sized copies of Spike Lee, Cynthia Erivo and more hit Oscars' smallest 'red carpet'

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lizzo & Janelle Monae Arrive in Style for NAACP Image Awards 2020

Lizzo and Janelle Monae both hit the red carpet at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday (February 22) at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. The...
Just Jared

NAACP Image Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Beyoncé, her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, actress Marsai Martin, 50 Cent and Jordan Peele are some of the celebs who received 2020 NAACP Image...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared JrJust Jared

Tweets about this

cocofox2013

Shay RT @enews: Lizzo, Cynthia Erivo and More Stars Stun in Standout Fashion at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards https://t.co/AwQ6rTUd7S 10 minutes ago

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: Lizzo, Cynthia Erivo and More Stars Stun in Standout Fashion at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards https://t.co/pLNeOKA2gB https://t… 11 minutes ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL Lizzo, Cynthia Erivo and More Stars Stun in Standout Fashion at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards https://t.co/rfDQ3vGGzP https://t.co/imoB1tXVMi 11 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Lizzo, Cynthia Erivo and More Stars Stun in Standout Fashion at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards https://t.co/GgcITmST6M https://t.co/8QMMpe4KvR 11 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Lizzo, Cynthia Erivo and More Stars Stun in Standout Fashion at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards https://t.co/pLNeOKA2gB… https://t.co/KB1JbSRWih 11 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Lizzo, Cynthia Erivo and More Stars Stun in Standout Fashion at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards https://t.co/OQy4nHhKqV 16 minutes ago

enews

E! News Lizzo, Cynthia Erivo and More Stars Stun in Standout Fashion at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards https://t.co/AwQ6rTUd7S 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.