Cinderella Story!: 42-Year-Old Zamboni Driver Comes In as Emergency Back-up Goalie, Wins NHL Game
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () David Ayres, a 42-year-old former junior hockey player, Zamboni driver, and—are you kidding?— kidney transplant survivor, was pressed into service as an emergency back-up goalie in a NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs after both of the 'Canes normal roster goalies were injured.
