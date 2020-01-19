Global  

Cinderella Story!: 42-Year-Old Zamboni Driver Comes In as Emergency Back-up Goalie, Wins NHL Game

Sunday, 23 February 2020
Cinderella Story!: 42-Year-Old Zamboni Driver Comes In as Emergency Back-up Goalie, Wins NHL GameDavid Ayres, a 42-year-old former junior hockey player, Zamboni driver, and—are you kidding?— kidney transplant survivor, was pressed into service as an emergency back-up goalie in a NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs after both of the 'Canes normal roster goalies were injured.
News video: Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres takes the ice in Toronto

Emergency backup goalie Dave Ayres takes the ice in Toronto 01:31

 After both Hurricanes goalies left the game with injury, 42-year-old Dave Ayres -- who works by day as the Maple Leafs' practice goalie and the zamboni driver for their AHL affiliate Toronto Marlies -- steps in between the pipes as the emergency backup goaltender

