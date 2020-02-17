Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > CNN’s David Chalian on State of the Democratic Primary After Sanders Victory in Nevada Caucus: ‘It’s Getting Late Early’

CNN’s David Chalian on State of the Democratic Primary After Sanders Victory in Nevada Caucus: ‘It’s Getting Late Early’

Mediaite Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
CNN electoral analyst David Chalian offers his assessment of the Democratic primary, post Nevada: 'It's getting late early'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Sen. Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Democratic Primary Caucuses

Sen. Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Democratic Primary Caucuses 02:55

 Bernie Sanders has scored a resounding victory in Nevada's presidential caucuses. Nadia Romero reports from Las Vegas with more information on the early results.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders wins Nevada primary [Video]Sanders wins Nevada primary

Bernie Sanders has won Nevada’s Democratic primary election and pulled further away from his moderate rivals after strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire. The 78-year-old, a self-described..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Sen. Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses [Video]Sen. Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses

CBS News is projecting Sen. Bernie Sanders as the winner of the Nevada caucuses. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Massive Turnout, Long Lines Show Democratic Enthusiasm at Nevada Caucus Early Voting Sites

Nevada Democrats are cheering the high turnout in the first two days of early voting of their state’s Democratic presidential caucuses, hoping that the strong...
Mediaite Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.ca

Warren congratulates Sanders on NV, hits Bloomberg

Speaking to a crowd of thousands in Seattle, Elizabeth Warren congratulated Bernie Sanders on his victory in Nevada's caucuses and thanked the state for keeping...
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DoubleEagle49

Miner Forty-Niner 🇺🇸 RT @Mediaite: CNN's David Chalian on State of the Democratic Primary After Sanders Victory in Nevada Caucus: 'It's Getting Late Early' http… 2 hours ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 CNN electoral analyst #David #Chalian offered his assessment of the #State of #Democratic #Primary at the Nevada ca… https://t.co/I79IXfxYzq 2 hours ago

Mediaite

Mediaite CNN's David Chalian on State of the Democratic Primary After Sanders Victory in Nevada Caucus: 'It's Getting Late E… https://t.co/D4n7rmPcEp 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.