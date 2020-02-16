George Clooney's mansion in England flooded after heavy storm
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () Hollywood superstar George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney's mansion in Berkshire, England, suffered severe flood damage after Storm Dennis struck in that region. Photographs show that nearly all of the land surrounding the $13 million estate, including the basketball court, has almost completely been submerged in water, reports...
Parts of the UK which have already been saturated by heavy rainfall and flooding are braced as forecasters warn of further wet weather. The Environment Agency (EA) said there were 106 flood warnings in..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published