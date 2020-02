Paul B. Brightly Hollywood Icon Clint Eastwood Makes Surprise Bloomberg Endorsement https://t.co/jXHDbOjrtI 16 minutes ago ❌The Anti-Activist❌ RT @mgrant76308: 'The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there.' Duh..............................................nah.… 27 minutes ago R Clo RT @rawatson7023: I am very bummed that Clint Eastwood left our Great President for the tiny mike. Not because he was a national icon, bu… 29 minutes ago Jim Polk 🇺🇸 Hollywood Icon Clint Eastwood Makes Surprise Bloomberg Endorsement https://t.co/xSyLjTwpJK 30 minutes ago Jeanneknowsbest RT @DjLots3: Wth???? 😳 Wonder how much that cost? Bye Clint. Too bad you your little feewings were hurt by @POTUS' tough talk. "Make my… 46 minutes ago 24 News HD Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood backs Bloomberg https://t.co/55tbqqSvsr https://t.co/Ia04semB4r 1 hour ago Praveen Kumar RT @AFPceleb: Clint Eastwood, the iconic actor and director who infamously delivered a speech to an empty chair at the 2012 Republican conv… 1 hour ago tas_#AlwaysAmerica RT @BigFish3000: I see that Clint Eastwood supports Michael Bloomberg. Dick Van Dyke supports Bernie Sanders. I’ll take the 70 Million plus… 2 hours ago