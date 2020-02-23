Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Rajal Yadav is back and we cannot wait! Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Rajpal Yadav, who was last seen in Judwaa 2, has many projects like Bole Chudiyan, Coolie No. 1, Hungama 2 in the pipeline this year. The actor now joins the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani, and is directed by Anees Bazmee.



The shooting schedule started on February 21 in Jaipur. In... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this sunithar karki RT @mid_day: #BhoolBhulaiyaa2: #RajalYadav Is Back And We Cannot Wait! @BazmeeAnees https://t.co/HW8mpJkgw5 2 hours ago mid-day #BhoolBhulaiyaa2: #RajalYadav Is Back And We Cannot Wait! @BazmeeAnees https://t.co/HW8mpJkgw5 2 hours ago