Dance + 5: And the winner is Rupesh Bane from Dharmesh Yelande's team!

Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Dance + 5 is one of the most successful and popular shows on television that has a staggering fan following. That is precisely the reason why the show has successfully continued for five seasons. And unfortunately, the fifth season is over too.



Coming to the winner, well, the man who bagged the trophy was Rupesh Bane from... 👓 View full article

