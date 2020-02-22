Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 15th Blenders Pride Fashion Tour: Priyanka Chopra pays homage to late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks

15th Blenders Pride Fashion Tour: Priyanka Chopra pays homage to late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks

Mid-Day Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
15th Blenders Pride Fashion Tour: Priyanka Chopra pays homage to late fashion designer Wendell RodricksActress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who walked the ramp at the 15th Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, paid her tribute to late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks by saying that he was the pioneer and a visionary of Indian fashion and he forever will be missed.*Priyanka Chopra: Picture Courtesy/Ashish Raje*

"It's only apt on a night like...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Priyanka Chopra sets the ramp ablaze at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour

Priyanka Chopra sets the ramp ablaze at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 01:20

 Priyanka Chopra walked the ramp at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. Priyanka wore a black gown for ‘The Pride of India’ show. Blenders Pride Fashion Tour kicked off in Mumbai on February 22. Numerous designers brought their best designs to the show. Priyanka was also joined by 14 designers on the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bizarre Kobe Bryant Fashion Tribute Featuring Helicopter Draws Heat [Video]Bizarre Kobe Bryant Fashion Tribute Featuring Helicopter Draws Heat

A tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant over the weekend at Milan Fashion Week has drawn criticism for coming across as being in poor taste. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:43Published

Fashion Expert Fact Checks Mad Men's Wardrobe [Video]Fashion Expert Fact Checks Mad Men's Wardrobe

Fashion historian Raissa Bretaña fact checks the historical accuracy of costumes and wardrobe in the hit TV drama Mad Men. Raissa explores how costume designer Janie Bryant created iconic styles for..

Credit: GLAMOUR     Duration: 17:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in black


Indian Express

'Two people who really like each other': Manish Malhotra shares photo with Priyanka Chopra amidst fallout rumours

Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram page and shared a cute photo posing with Priyanka Chopra Jonas clicked at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour grand finale.
DNA


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.