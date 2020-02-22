15th Blenders Pride Fashion Tour: Priyanka Chopra pays homage to late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks

Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who walked the ramp at the 15th Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, paid her tribute to late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks by saying that he was the pioneer and a visionary of Indian fashion and he forever will be missed.*Priyanka Chopra: Picture Courtesy/Ashish Raje*



"It's only apt on a night like... Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who walked the ramp at the 15th Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, paid her tribute to late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks by saying that he was the pioneer and a visionary of Indian fashion and he forever will be missed.*Priyanka Chopra: Picture Courtesy/Ashish Raje*"It's only apt on a night like 👓 View full article

