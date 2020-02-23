Interview: MaSiWei Talks International Success & His Debut Album 'Prince Charming' Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Chinese rap star cites 50 Cent, Soulja Boy, Fabolous, and Wu-Tang Clan as his influences. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this