50 Cent + Game’s Manager Wack 100 Troll Deontay Wilder After Tyson Fury Azz-Whooping: “Damn Blood, What About The Gang”
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () New York rapper 50 Cent is a savage with the jokes. The hip-hop veteran has trolled boxer Deontay Wilder following his huge Saturday night fight upset in Las Vegas. Big Facts: Fif went to Instagram Sunday and didn’t hold back on clowning Wilder on his jaw-dropping defeat to opponent Tyson Fury. High-Key Details: West Coast […]
The post 50 Cent + Game’s Manager Wack 100 Troll Deontay Wilder After Tyson Fury Azz-Whooping: “Damn Blood, What About The Gang” appeared first on .