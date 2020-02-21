Katy Perry Switches Up Pixie Cut With Luscious Long Blonde Hair - See Her New Look!
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () Katy Perry is showing off a gorgeous new look! The Witness pop superstar posted a stunning selfie on her Instagram on Sunday (February 23). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry “if you don’t love me at my pixie cut then you don’t deserve me at my Goddess glow,” she captioned the post. [...]
Based on my very thorough, mostly (not at all) scientific research, I feel confident stating that all evidence points to the hair naturally attached to Katy Perry’s head being a platinum-blonde bob. But despite how fun that look is, the singer and American Idol host clearly loves to play around...