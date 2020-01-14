Global  

Jake Paul Says Zayn Malik Has 'An Attitude' & Gigi Hadid Defends Her Boyfriend!

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 23 February 2020
What is going on between Jake Paul, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid?! The 23-year-old YouTuber put the 27-year-old singer on blast on his social media on Sunday (February 23). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zayn Malik “almost had to clap up zane [sic] from 1 direction because he is a little guy and [...]
Jake Paul Says He Almost Fought Zayn Malik & Girlfriend Gigi Hadid Claps Back!

Jake Paul and Zayn Malik apparently almost had a physical altercation. The 23-year-old YouTuber spoke out on social media on Sunday (February 23) on Twitter....
Just Jared

Gigi Hadid Calls Jake Paul 'Irrelevant Ugly Ass'

Gigi Hadid has no problem standing up for her boyfriend, and she proved it in spectacular fashion early Sunday AM when she launched on Jake Paul. Jake was at the...
TMZ.com Also reported by •E! Online

