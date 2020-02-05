Edie Falco's New Series Filmed in Fake L.A. as She Refuses to Go to West Coast
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () The former 'Nurse Jackie' actress initially turned down the new police show '*Tommy*' because it's set in Los Angeles but TV bosses offered to move the location to New York.
