Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Edie Falco's New Series Filmed in Fake L.A. as She Refuses to Go to West Coast

Edie Falco's New Series Filmed in Fake L.A. as She Refuses to Go to West Coast

AceShowbiz Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
The former 'Nurse Jackie' actress initially turned down the new police show '*Tommy*' because it's set in Los Angeles but TV bosses offered to move the location to New York.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published < > Embed
News video: K-Pop Group MONSTA X Dishes On Their New Hit Album,

K-Pop Group MONSTA X Dishes On Their New Hit Album, "All About Luv" 23:47

 Unveiling one of the most-anticipated musical events of 2020, history-making K-pop super group and worldwide phenomenon, Monsta X, recently unleashed their anxiously-awaited new album, "All About Luv." Once again making history, "All About Luv" marks the first all English-language album released by a...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Questions over ongoing construction at New York Mets filed in Port St. Lucie [Video]Questions over ongoing construction at New York Mets filed in Port St. Lucie

There are questions about whether the New York Mets treasure Coast home will still be under construction.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:19Published

'Tommy' Star Thomas Sadoski Talks About The New CBS Drama [Video]"Tommy" Star Thomas Sadoski Talks About The New CBS Drama

"Tommy" is the story of a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles (Edie Falco). Equal parts political, procedural and family drama, the new CBS..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 42:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Capstone Turbine expands microturbine rental fleet with new business in the Permian Basin

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) has secured a new long-term rental for one of its C600 Signature Series microturbines in the southwestern Permian...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.