Laurie RT @New_Narrative: Fox’s Chris Wallace Grills Marc Short on Russia Briefing: Bernie Condemned Putin While Trump Attacked Democrats https:… 58 seconds ago Rod Johnson🆘🌊 RT @dyannleroy: Chris Wallace grills Pence aide Marc Short on Russia attacks: ‘You can’t say it didn’t happen and then say they leaked it’… 1 minute ago Jamie O'Neil Chris Wallace grills Marc Short on Russia election interference https://t.co/YBpHud1rjr via @YouTube 3 minutes ago Remove Trump 202-224-3121☎️ RT @co_rapunzel4: Marc Short is an inveterate liar, and not even a good one. We're not all as easily duped as Trump supporters. https://t.… 3 minutes ago Ted Brogan RT @rossgarber: This is how to do an interview. No huffing or puffing or sarcasm or yelling or showboating. Thorough preparation, then aski… 3 minutes ago American Dissembling RT @DeanObeidallah: Ooops: Chris Wallace Grills Trump's Marc Short on Russia Briefing: Bernie Condemned Putin While Trump Attacked Democrat… 3 minutes ago jewel Chris Wallace Grills Marc Short on Russia Briefing https://t.co/0Oms0DycSW 3 minutes ago nmfa RT @Mediaite: Chris Wallace Grills Marc Short on Russia Briefing: Bernie Condemned Putin While Trump Attacked Democrats https://t.co/v8FoSZ… 5 minutes ago