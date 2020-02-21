Global  

Chris Wallace Grills Marc Short on Russia Briefing: Bernie Condemned Putin While Trump Attacked Democrats

Mediaite Sunday, 23 February 2020
In addition to Meet the Press, *Mike Pence* chief of staff *Marc Short* appeared on Fox News Sunday to again insist that "there is not intelligence that said that the Russians are trying to help Donald Trump win."
News video: Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign'

Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign' 03:02

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that the idea that Russia wants him to win re-election was "another misinformation campaign" launched by Democrats. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

