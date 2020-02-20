Chuck Todd Clashes With WH Official Over Trump Reaction to Russia Briefing: He’s Not Concerned About Interference?

Global  

Mediaite Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
*Chuck Todd* got heated on Meet the Press today with Pence chief of staff *Marc Short* over a recent briefing about Russian interference wherein it's been reported President *Donald Trump* got particularly angry.
You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire

You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire 00:42

 President Donald Trump has replaced Joseph Maguire as his top intelligence official. The move comes after a congressional briefing on election interference that enraged the president. According to Business Insider, Trump reportedly believed that an official who works under Maguire had been disloyal....

Trump says Russia leak meant to hurt Sanders, calls for probe

President Donald Trump on Sunday called for an investigation into an apparent leak of classified intelligence on Russian interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, and said it was meant to..

House Briefed That Russia Is Interfering In 2020 Election

CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports a source told CBS News that President Trump was furious when he found out about the classified briefing.

Trump calls for probe into leak of intelligence on Russian election interference

Trump called for an investigation into an apparent leak of classified intelligence from a briefing for lawmakers about Russian interference in the 2020 election...
Haaretz Also reported by •NYTimes.com

