Drew Carey Emotionally Remembers His Late Ex Amie Harwick on Radio Show

Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Drew Carey is getting emotional about the death of his ex-fiancee, Amie Harwick, who was fatally killed after allegedly being thrown from a balcony by her ex-boyfriend. The 61-year-old actor opened up on his Sirius XM show Drew Carey’s Friday Night Freak-Out on Friday (February 21). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drew Carey [...] 👓 View full article

