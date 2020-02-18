Global  

Drew Carey Emotionally Remembers His Late Ex Amie Harwick on Radio Show

Just Jared Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Drew Carey is getting emotional about the death of his ex-fiancee, Amie Harwick, who was fatally killed after allegedly being thrown from a balcony by her ex-boyfriend. The 61-year-old actor opened up on his Sirius XM show Drew Carey’s Friday Night Freak-Out on Friday (February 21). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drew Carey [...]
