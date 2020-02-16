Global  

Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X & More Set for World Tour Bushfire Relief Concert in Australia

Billboard.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus has been tapped to headline the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert at Melbourne, Australia's Lakeside Stadium on March 13....
 Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X are joining forces to play a special bushfire relief show in Melbourne, Australia next month.

