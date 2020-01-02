Global  

'Onward' movie to feature Disney's first openly LGBTQ animated character, voiced by Lena Waithe

'Onward' movie to feature Disney's first openly LGBTQ animated character, voiced by Lena Waithe

FOXNews.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Disney's "Onward" is set to feature an openly LGBTQ animated character to be voiced by actress Lena Waithe.
Introducing Onward [Video]Introducing Onward

Introducing Onward - Disney and Pixar’s Onward comes to theaters March 6. Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers (voices of Chris..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:49

Onward movie - In Theaters March 6 [Video]Onward movie - In Theaters March 6

Disney Pixar's Onward - In Theaters March 6 Disney and Pixar's Onward cometh to theaters March 6. Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:30


Pixar's Onward Features Disney's First Animated Openly LGBTQ Character

It's a new era for Disney: Its new Pixar film Onward features its first animated openly LGBTQ character. Meet Officer Specter, a cyclops police officer voiced by...
E! Online

Lena Waithe to voice first openly gay Disney character in Onward and we are truly blessed

LGBT+ kids tucking into popcorn and sipping sodas in cinemas might look up and, for the first time in a Disney film, see a character just like them. Outward will...
PinkNews

