'Onward' movie to feature Disney's first openly LGBTQ animated character, voiced by Lena Waithe

Disney's "Onward" is set to feature an openly LGBTQ animated character to be voiced by actress Lena Waithe.



Recent related news from verified sources Pixar's Onward Features Disney's First Animated Openly LGBTQ Character It's a new era for Disney: Its new Pixar film Onward features its first animated openly LGBTQ character. Meet Officer Specter, a cyclops police officer voiced by...

E! Online



Lena Waithe to voice first openly gay Disney character in Onward and we are truly blessed LGBT+ kids tucking into popcorn and sipping sodas in cinemas might look up and, for the first time in a Disney film, see a character just like them. Outward will...

PinkNews



