Drew Carey remembers late ex Amie Harwick on radio show: 'I loved her very much'

FOXNews.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Drew Carey is mourning his ex-fiancee, Amie Harwick.
Drew Carey's ex-fiancee allegedly killed by former boyfriend [Video]Drew Carey's ex-fiancee allegedly killed by former boyfriend

The ex-fiancee of comedian and game show host Drew Carey was allegedly killed by a former boyfriend at her Los Angeles home over the weekend.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published


Wendy Williams Makes Tasteless Joke About Death of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick

Wendy Williams constantly comes under fire for things she says on her talk show and today is no different than those other days. The talk show host was...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Drew Carey Paid Tribute to Murdered Ex-Girlfriend in Emotional Radio Show

The TV favorite records a special message for Dr. Amie Harwick, who died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso after falling from a third-floor balcony...
AceShowbiz

