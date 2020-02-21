Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Get Charity Website Registered After Dropping 'Royal' Title

brenda #💙💙 📱+🚘=❌ RT @Reniour: 'Queen is victimising us' Meghan Markle and Harry's furious reaction behind closed doors https://t.co/Fudz5EJNJI #PoorMe Ha… 9 seconds ago Sandy Maidment RT @MrDiddy85: 'Queen is victimising us' Meghan Markle and Harry's furious reaction behind closed doors Oh poor them right it must be so h… 23 seconds ago Harry Lynch RT @SteveW_Leave_EU: Ahhhhh diddums. Now f@ck off. 'Queen is victimising us' Meghan Markle and Harry's furious reaction behind closed door… 2 minutes ago Penny Keller RT @SocialM85897394: Meghan Markle shows her true colours and dumps Harry in the middle of another battle between her and his family. If sh… 2 minutes ago barb RT @MSubstandards: Canada splitting security bill with UK. If they are not conducting royal duties in Canada, why are Canadians paying? Are… 3 minutes ago Zang Toi RT @JoeConchaTV: These two are real peaches, aren’t they? https://t.co/OVBT1p7Q2r 4 minutes ago Countrygirl RT @lawyer4laws: In other news . . Meghan Markle and Harry strike back . . The Monarchy doesn't have jurisdiction on the word "Royal" Meg… 4 minutes ago Don Rico THE BATTLE ROYALE FOR REAL IS ON! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry say the Queen doesn't own the word 'royal' https://t.co/QEGpYtzhN2 #FoxNews 5 minutes ago