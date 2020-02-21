Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Get Charity Website Registered After Dropping 'Royal' Title

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Get Charity Website Registered After Dropping 'Royal' Title

Just Jared Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Meghan Markle‘s friend Jessica Mulroney is helping to prepare her friend’s non-profit organization with husband Prince Harry. The 40-year-old friend to Meghan registered the website sussexglobalcharities.com on February 19 through her own charity, the Shoebox Project Foundation, People confirmed on Sunday (February 23). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan Markle A few days [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not use 'Sussex Royal' brand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not use 'Sussex Royal' brand 02:04

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not use their &apos;Sussex Royal&apos; brand

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry and Meghan drop plans to use ‘SussexRoyal’ branding [Video]Harry and Meghan drop plans to use ‘SussexRoyal’ branding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dropped plans to use the brand “SussexRoyal” after conceding the word royal could not be used following their decision to leave the monarchy. Harry and Meghan..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Harry and Meghan to stop using ‘Sussex Royal’ branding [Video]Harry and Meghan to stop using ‘Sussex Royal’ branding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the word royal, as in their “Sussex Royal” branding, a spokeswoman for the couple has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal details of royal transition

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are one step closer to officially stepping back as senior members of the royal family.  
FOXNews.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's statement shows they don't plan to quit Royal Family quietly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's statement shows they don't plan to quit Royal Family quietlyThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have posted an extraordinary statement on their website claiming that the Queen does not own the word royal across the world after...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Mid-DayFOXNews.comTamworth HeraldLainey GossipJust Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BrendaHulse

brenda #💙💙 📱+🚘=❌ RT @Reniour: 'Queen is victimising us' Meghan Markle and Harry's furious reaction behind closed doors https://t.co/Fudz5EJNJI #PoorMe Ha… 9 seconds ago

maidment_sandra

Sandy Maidment RT @MrDiddy85: 'Queen is victimising us' Meghan Markle and Harry's furious reaction behind closed doors Oh poor them right it must be so h… 23 seconds ago

HarryLynch2

Harry Lynch RT @SteveW_Leave_EU: Ahhhhh diddums. Now f@ck off. 'Queen is victimising us' Meghan Markle and Harry's furious reaction behind closed door… 2 minutes ago

PennyKe41226064

Penny Keller RT @SocialM85897394: Meghan Markle shows her true colours and dumps Harry in the middle of another battle between her and his family. If sh… 2 minutes ago

barbi15ca

barb RT @MSubstandards: Canada splitting security bill with UK. If they are not conducting royal duties in Canada, why are Canadians paying? Are… 3 minutes ago

ZANGTOI

Zang Toi RT @JoeConchaTV: These two are real peaches, aren’t they? https://t.co/OVBT1p7Q2r 4 minutes ago

gingerismygirl

Countrygirl RT @lawyer4laws: In other news . . Meghan Markle and Harry strike back . . The Monarchy doesn't have jurisdiction on the word "Royal" Meg… 4 minutes ago

Luxeish1

Don Rico THE BATTLE ROYALE FOR REAL IS ON! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry say the Queen doesn't own the word 'royal' https://t.co/QEGpYtzhN2 #FoxNews 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.