‘Like Out-of-Touch Aristocrats’: MSNBC Analyst Calls Out Democratic Establishment, Chris Matthews After Bernie Nevada Win

Mediaite Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Time editor-at-large and MSNBC political analyst *Anand Giridharadas* went on a tear this morning saying *Bernie Sanders'* political ascendancy should be a wake-up call for the "American power establishment," and even called out *Chris Matthews* for his comparison to the Nazis taking France.
MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis

MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis

 MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews compared Sanders' victory in Nevada to the Nazi invasion of France. According to Business Insider, it sparked calls for his resignation

Chris Matthews Compares Bernie Sanders' Victory in Nevada to Fall of France to Nazis

Chris Matthews Compares Bernie Sanders' Victory in Nevada to Fall of France to Nazis MSNBC's Chris Matthews is facing criticism after he compared Bernie Sanders' strong performance in the Nevada caucuses on Saturday to France falling to Nazi...
The Wrap Also reported by •Jerusalem PostMediaiteSBS

Matthews comment deepens Sanders rift with MSNBC

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Matthews' comparison of Bernie Sanders' victory in Nevada to the Nazi takeover of France has deepened discontent that the Democrat...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Mediaite

