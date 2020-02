Colleen Ballinger Reveals Major Celebs Who Auditioned For Her Netflix Show 'Haters Back Off' Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Colleen Ballinger is opening up about her show Haters Back Off in a new interview! The 33-year-old Miranda Sings actress recently sat down with Trisha Paytas on her podcast The Dish with Trish and revealed some details about who actually auditioned for the Netflix series. β€œWe just had auditions. I mean, the people who auditioned, [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Anette Fekete Colleen Ballinger Reveals Major Celebs Who Auditioned For Her Netflix Show 'Haters Back Off' https://t.co/nznNpc9Ed8 via @JustJaredJr 2 hours ago ✨Laura Fernandez ✨ RT @justjaredjr: Colleen Ballinger is dishing on some major celebs that auditioned to be on her show #HatersBackOff! Find out who: https:… 4 hours ago Just Jared Jr. Colleen Ballinger is dishing on some major celebs that auditioned to be on her show #HatersBackOff! Find out who: https://t.co/zLZF8BQd11 4 hours ago