Drew Carey Breaks Down Crying Remembering Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick

E! Online Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Drew Carey got emotional on his Sirius XM radio show as he paid tribute to his late ex-fiancée Amie Harwick, who was killed last week at age 38. Police had found the family and sex...
News video: Amie Harwick Death Raises Questions About Domestic Violence, Stalking Laws

Amie Harwick Death Raises Questions About Domestic Violence, Stalking Laws 01:22

 New details about the death of well-known Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick has raised questions about stalking and domestic violence. The 38-year-old was killed Feb. 15 at her Hollywood Hills home. Her former boyfriend is charged with murder.

'Price Is Right' postpones production following death of Drew Carey's ex-fiancée Amie Harwick

Upcoming tapings of "The Price is Right" have been postponed following the death of Amie Harwick, the ex-fiancée of host Drew Carey.
FOXNews.com

Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick Killed in Hollywood Hills

Amie Harwick, a Hollywood-based family therapist and former fiancé of Drew Carey, was killed on Saturday. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the...
E! Online


