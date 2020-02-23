Orlando Bloom Brings Pup Mighty To Boss Fashion Show with Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson
Monday, 24 February 2020 () Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne reunite at the BOSS Fashion Show at the end of Milan Fashion Week on Sunday (February 23) in Milan, Italy. The Carnival Row co-stars were joined by his cute pup Mighty, as well as Cara‘s girlfriend Ashley Benson. Also in attendance at the fashion show were Amber Valletta, Cindy Bruna, [...]
