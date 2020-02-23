Orlando Bloom Brings Pup Mighty To Boss Fashion Show with Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne reunite at the BOSS Fashion Show at the end of Milan Fashion Week on Sunday (February 23) in Milan, Italy. The Carnival Row co-stars were joined by his cute pup Mighty, as well as Cara‘s girlfriend Ashley Benson. Also in attendance at the fashion show were Amber Valletta, Cindy Bruna, [...] 👓 View full article

