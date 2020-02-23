|
Model B. Smith Lost Battle With Early-Onset Alzheimer's at 70
Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
A statement released by her husband Dan Gasby details that the 'B. Smith With Style' host passed away peacefully on February 22 in her Long Island, New York home.
Celebrated New York Restaurateur B. Smith Dead At 70
B. Smith was a legendary lifestyle icon. On Sunday, her husband of 27 years, Dan Gasby, announced the passing of his beloved wife, saying she died peacefully at their home on Long Island on Saturday..
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:31Published
