Model B. Smith Lost Battle With Early-Onset Alzheimer's at 70

AceShowbiz Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
A statement released by her husband Dan Gasby details that the 'B. Smith With Style' host passed away peacefully on February 22 in her Long Island, New York home.
 B. Smith has died after struggling with Alzheimer’s. She was 70 years old.

B. Smith Dead - Style Expert & Model Dies of Alzheimer's Disease at 70

Barbara Smith, best known as B. Smith, has sadly died. The model and TV personality died on Saturday night (February 22) due to early onset Alzheimer’s disease...
Just Jared

B. Smith, model turned lifestyle guru, dead at 70

NEW YORK (AP) — Model, restaurateur and lifestyle guru Barbara “B.” Smith has died at her Long Island home, her family announced in a statement on social...
Seattle Times


aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Model B. Smith Lost Battle With Early-Onset Alzheimer's at 70 https://t.co/zRXHJGu8Nt https://t.co/fPnpF1OyE4 1 hour ago

lisadonoughe

Lisa Donoughe Saddened to learn B. Smith lost her battle w/ Alzheimers yesterday. I had the privilege of handling Barbara's PR in… https://t.co/7sJZyfNMES 4 hours ago

GregLittleMusic

Greg Little RT @CariCole: #SundayMotivation "I have stood on a mountain of no's for one yes." -- B. Smith Taking inspo from barrier-breaking model, re… 8 hours ago

CariCole

Cari Cole #SundayMotivation "I have stood on a mountain of no's for one yes." -- B. Smith Taking inspo from barrier-breaking… https://t.co/tfQw0LdrfD 9 hours ago

