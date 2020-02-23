Global  

Jameela Jamil Blasts Piers Morgan for Using Late Caroline Flack to Harass Her

AceShowbiz Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Calling the 'Good Morning Britain' host the 'industry's most problematic' person, the 'Good Place' alum accuses him of selling a dead friend's private messages for clicks.
Recent related news from verified sources

Jameela Jamil Calls Out Piers Morgan for Sharing Caroline Flack's DMs About Her

Jameela Jamil is hitting back at Piers Morgan. The 33-year-old The Good Place actress addressed Piers‘s tweets, which contained DMs from the late Caroline...
Just Jared

Jameela Jamil Hits Back at Piers Morgan After He Shares Caroline Flack's DMs About Her

Piers Morgan is once again picking a fight with Jameela Jamil. In his latest controversial tweet, the British TV host is revealing that he and the late Caroline...
E! Online

