Kangana's Jayalalithaa look from ‘Thalaivi’

IndiaTimes Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Taking to her Twitter handle, Rangoli Chandel shared a picture of Kangana Ranaut where she is seen dressed white saree with black and red stripes. With her hair tied up in a bun, round red bindi on her forehead and matching earrings, Kangana looks like a spitting image of Jayalalitha.
