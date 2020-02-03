Kangana's Jayalalithaa look from ‘Thalaivi’

Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Taking to her Twitter handle, Rangoli Chandel shared a picture of Kangana Ranaut where she is seen dressed white saree with black and red stripes. With her hair tied up in a bun, round red bindi on her forehead and matching earrings, Kangana looks like a spitting image of Jayalalitha. 👓 View full article

