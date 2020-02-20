Global  

Amazon in Holocaust row about 'Hunters' series, anti-Semitic books

Reuters India Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
The Auschwitz Memorial criticized Amazon on Sunday for fictitious depictions of the Holocaust in its Prime series "Hunters" and for selling books of Nazi propaganda.
Pacino turns Nazi hunter in TV series debut for Amazon [Video]Pacino turns Nazi hunter in TV series debut for Amazon

The 79-year-old stars in &quot;Hunters&quot;, a series about a band of Nazi hunters in New York in the 1970s, inspired by a true story.

Indian Express Also reported by •Jerusalem PostReutersHaaretzCTV News

The creator of 'Hunters' caught the attention of Amazon and Jordan Peele with an 80-page series bible and enough ideas for 5 seasons

The creator of 'Hunters' caught the attention of Amazon and Jordan Peele with an 80-page series bible and enough ideas for 5 seasons· David Weil, the creator of Amazon's new series "Hunters," talked to Business Insider about how he got the series made without another TV show on his...
Business Insider


