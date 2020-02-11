Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Mark Ruffalo: Kevin Feige almost quit Marvel over lack of inclusivity

Mark Ruffalo: Kevin Feige almost quit Marvel over lack of inclusivity

Mid-Day Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Actor Mark Ruffalo has revealed that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige almost left the company in 2012 over lack of diversity and representation. Ruffalo, who has been playing the role of Bruce Banner/Hulk Marvel Cinematic Universe movies since 2012, said Feige told him about his plan to quit the job on the sets of "The Avengers"...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Parasite' Series on HBO Eyes Mark Ruffalo to Star [Video]'Parasite' Series on HBO Eyes Mark Ruffalo to Star

'Parasite' Series on HBO Eyes Mark Ruffalo to Star The network is planning a limited series based on the Oscar-winning film from South Korean director Bong Joon-ho. According to Collider, Ruffalo..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published

Mark Ruffalo eyed for lead in TV version of Oscar-winning film Parasite [Video]Mark Ruffalo eyed for lead in TV version of Oscar-winning film Parasite

Mark Ruffalo has been tapped for a leading role in a new television spin-off of director Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning film Parasite.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Marvel boss Kevin Feige almost quit over lack of representation, says Mark Ruffalo

Speaking to The Independent, 'Avengers' actor says that Marvel is leading the charge for representation on-screen
Independent

Kevin Feige almost quit Marvel over lack of representation, says Mark Ruffalo


Indian Express


Tweets about this

ScoobyLady27

Edith Parra RT @ComicBook: Mark Ruffalo says the lack of diversity in Marvel films almost made Kevin Feige quit. https://t.co/3UfrcQA5Th https://t.co/… 5 minutes ago

Prttyawsmcool

PrettyawesomeCool RT @blackonyxgold: Mark Ruffalo: ‘Hollywood has been white supremacist for 100 years’ https://t.co/n9FWN82mvI #SmartNews 11 minutes ago

yasserjaved

Yasser Javed RT @Independent: Mark Ruffalo: ‘Hollywood has been white supremacist for 100 years’ https://t.co/GTodBSadOv 15 minutes ago

news16815902

news Mark Ruffalo Says Kevin Feige Almost Left Marvel Over Clash With Disney On Female Superhero Movies… https://t.co/94gScmvXb1 35 minutes ago

RaviVS007

Ravi V S RT @Independent: Mark Ruffalo interview: ‘Hollywood has been white supremacist for 100 years’ https://t.co/GTodBSadOv 1 hour ago

moralesmanny

Manny Morales Marvel boss Kevin Feige almost quit his job over lack of representation, says Mark Ruffalo https://t.co/xhEG0PVsns… https://t.co/Dtry9J7sKe 1 hour ago

Lala11_7

Lala11_7 RT @ComplexPop: Mark Ruffalo says Kevin Feige almost left Marvel over lack of female superhero movies. https://t.co/GjIabRh3Xh https://t.co… 2 hours ago

ComplexPop

Complex Pop Culture Mark Ruffalo says Kevin Feige almost left Marvel over lack of female superhero movies. https://t.co/GjIabRh3Xh https://t.co/H8phNApiOQ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.