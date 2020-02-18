Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bella & Gigi Hadid Catch a Flight Out of Milan

Bella & Gigi Hadid Catch a Flight Out of Milan

Just Jared Jr Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Gigi Hadid leads the way as she and Bella Hadid make their way through an airport on Sunday night (February 23) in Milan, Italy. The model sisters both sported orange in their outfits as they headed to their flight out of town. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid Joining Gigi and Bella [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner: Bangs For Versace

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner: Bangs For Versace 00:37

 We've seen a lot of amazing hairstyles so far this Fashion Month. But sometimes it's the simplest of styles that make the biggest impact, like when four of the most famous models on earth — Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Kaia Gerber — join their fellow runway walkers and get bangs...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gigi Hadid Says She Was Told She Didn't Have a ‘Runway Body’ [Video]Gigi Hadid Says She Was Told She Didn't Have a ‘Runway Body’

Gigi Hadid Says She Was Told She Didn't Have a ‘Runway Body’ Hadid had her catwalk debut in 2015 after Jean Paul Gaultier chose her despite other brands claiming her body was too muscular for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published

Star-studded show for Burberry Fall/Winter 2020 collection [Video]Star-studded show for Burberry Fall/Winter 2020 collection

Models Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk all walked the catwalk for Riccardo Tisci's show

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bella & Gigi Hadid Channel Marie Antoinette in Moschino Fashion Show!

Bella and Gigi Hadid are showing off Moschino‘s show-stopping collection! The model sisters looked straight out of 1700s France while walking in the show...
Just Jared

Irina Shayk Walks The Missoni Show With Bella & Gigi Hadid in Milan

Irina Shayk hits the runway in a bold blue look for the Missoni fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on Saturday afternoon (February...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rk_life_tweets

RK Zayn RT @JustJared: .@GiGiHadid & @bellahadid catch a late-night flight out of Milan: https://t.co/kcpvigotUO 20 minutes ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. The Hadid sisters make their way through an airport in Milan: https://t.co/Yw8cjUiGsJ 30 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com .@GiGiHadid & @bellahadid catch a late-night flight out of Milan: https://t.co/kcpvigotUO 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.