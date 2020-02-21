'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' box office

Global  

IndiaTimes Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Ayushmann Khurrana has managed to keep up with his momentum at the box office by delivering another stunning performance in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'. The comedy-drama has managed to excel at the box office as it earned Rs 11 crore, taking its total to a staggering figure of Rs 30.75 crore from its first weekend itself.
 Public gave a thumbs up to Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Viewers praised Ayushmann and his co-actor Jitendra Kumar's acting. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a love story between two men...

American President Donald Trump lauded the Bollywood gay rom-com "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" on Friday. President Trumps praise for the film came in the wake of a tweet posted by human rights..

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film "Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan" about a gay love story had a much bigger opening day at the domestic box-office than Vicky Kaushal's "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted..

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' perform decently on the first weekend.
On being asked if cinema has the power to influence people, Ayushmann Khurrana exclusively told us, "Definitely. Cricket and cinema are the 2 biggest entities in...
