'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' box office

Monday, 24 February 2020 () Ayushmann Khurrana has managed to keep up with his momentum at the box office by delivering another stunning performance in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'. The comedy-drama has managed to excel at the box office as it earned Rs 11 crore, taking its total to a staggering figure of Rs 30.75 crore from its first weekend itself.
Public gave a thumbs up to Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Viewers praised Ayushmann and his co-actor Jitendra Kumar's acting. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a love story between two men...