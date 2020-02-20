Global  

Neena Gupta gets inspired by a show trailer; gets teary-eyed while remembering her dad

Zee News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Moved by the thought of being a #WarriorForLove, veteran actress Neena Gupta has posted a video, sharing a personal account about her own #WarriorForLove, her father Roop Narayan Gupta, who lived every moment of his life for the happiness of his family.
