Netflix kicks off Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction global tour in India

Mid-Day Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Netflix kicks off Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction global tour in IndiaAhead of the release of the action-packed Netflix Film, 'Extraction', Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth will visit Mumbai along with director Sam Hargrave, on March 16 & 17, 2020. They will be joined by their Indian counterparts, actors Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Rudraksh Jaiswal, for the first leg of the global press...
