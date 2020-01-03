Global  

Netizens impressed with new Thalaivi poster

IndiaTimes Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
On the occasion of late actress turned politician Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary, the makers of her biopic shared a new poster from the film. Kangana Ranaut’s striking resemblance to Jayalalithaa in this picture from ‘Thalaivi’ is winning the internet. Fans of the ‘Queen’ actress are in awe of her onscreen transformation. From tagging the new poster as ‘incredible’ to lauding Kangana for her impressive makeover – check out what fans have to say about the new ‘Thalaivi’ poster.
