Anilbadreshiya RT @dna: After #BarackObama, #DonaldTrump mentions #ShahRukhKhan's #DDLJ on maiden India visit; YRF reacts #NamasteyTrump #TrumpInIndia #T… 10 minutes ago DNA After #BarackObama, #DonaldTrump mentions #ShahRukhKhan's #DDLJ on maiden India visit; YRF reacts #NamasteyTrump… https://t.co/ZaCLrrzQa8 27 minutes ago 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐡𝐚 RT @news18dotcom: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (read: DDLJ) seems to be a favourite among US presidents. #NamasteyTrump #NamasteTrump ht… 39 minutes ago News18.com Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (read: DDLJ) seems to be a favourite among US presidents. #NamasteyTrump… https://t.co/UY76i66Gzb 39 minutes ago Somsirsa Chatterjee DDLJ Trumps: After Barack Obama, Donald Trump Second US President to Talk of Shah Rukh Khan Movie… https://t.co/SU76GN5AFA 51 minutes ago Thein Swe Some history: Trump is the fourth consecutive US president to visit India after Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Ba… https://t.co/gBF7m6sVoJ 5 hours ago Kingfreak49 RT @charliekirk11: Facts: After just 11 days in office—Barack Obama was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize After just 19 minutes in offi… 9 hours ago Palmdale 4 Flynn⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @prayingmedic: 3) This week, after Robert Mueller testified, Donald Trump suggested it was time to investigate the people who investigat… 10 hours ago