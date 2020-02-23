Global  

Why Is Jake Paul Beefing With Zayn Malik?

Clash Monday, 24 February 2020
Why Is Jake Paul Beefing With Zayn Malik?It's a bizarre feud...

YouTube personality *Jake Paul* seems to be beefing with pop icon *Zayn Malik*.

The viral star has a track record of controversy, and hit headlines over the weekend with a bizarre spat.

The two seemingly met each other, with Jake Paul saying he *"almost had to clap up"* the One Direction star.

It seemed pretty outlandish, with Gigi Hadid delivering a knockout blow of her own:



Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ...

— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 23, 2020

Jake Paul seemed to walk back the comments:



someone needs to take my phone when i’m drunk because I am a fucking idiot

— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 24, 2020

Zayn Malik has made no public comment on the incident.

Related: *The Right Direction - Zayn Malik Interviewed*

Photo Credit: *Nabil*

