Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Watch:Trump mentions DDLJ,Sholay in his speech

Watch:Trump mentions DDLJ,Sholay in his speech

IndiaTimes Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump is on his maiden India trip with wife Melania Trump. Over one lakh people to welcome the US President at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad and he soon took to stage to address the 'Namaste Trump' event. As part of his grand speech, US President Donald Trump mentioned Bollywood films and how everyone has watched hits like Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s romantic film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ and Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra’s action entertainer ‘Sholay’. He stated in his speech, “All over the planet people take great joy in watching Bollywood films, bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Heavy security, Modi-Trump banners: Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram prepares for visit [Video]Heavy security, Modi-Trump banners: Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram prepares for visit

The Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram will host the President of the United States of America on February 24, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany Donald Trump and his family when they visit the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:34Published

Watch: US President Trump shares morphed Baahubali video of himself ahead of visit [Video]Watch: US President Trump shares morphed Baahubali video of himself ahead of visit

Ahead of his India visit, US President Donald Trump shared a morphed Baahubali video. In the video clip, Donald Trump’s face was superimposed on that of Prabhas. Prabhas is the actor who played the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump mentions DDLJ; fans call SRK global star

US President Donald Trump pleasantly surprised the lakhs of attendees at his ‘Namaste Trump’ event when he mentioned Bollywood hits like Shah Rukh...
IndiaTimes

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Dumps Out of Trump Speech to Fact-Check His Attacks on Roger Stone Juror and Judge

CNN host Brooke Baldwin cut off President Donald Trump’s speech on former campaign adviser Roger Stone’s sentencing, Thursday, to fact-check the...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.