Watch: New Details Surface On Today’s Kobe Bryant Celebration Of Life Staples Center Memorial Service

Monday, 24 February 2020
Watch: New Details Surface On Today’s Kobe Bryant Celebration Of Life Staples Center Memorial ServiceThe iconic Staples Center is going to remember the life of late NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in the coming hours. New details have surfaced on today’s memorial service at Los Angeles’ popular venue. Big Facts: According to new reports, around 100,000 people are expected to attend the memorial and surrounding businesses […]

News video: Remembering Kobe Bryant: A Celebration Of Life 2/24

Remembering Kobe Bryant: A Celebration Of Life 2/24 00:04

 Los Angeles will take time Monday to remember the greatest Lakers player to step on the hardwood.

Thousands Expected For Bryant Tribute Service In Los Angeles [Video]Thousands Expected For Bryant Tribute Service In Los Angeles

We will have live coverage on CBSPhilly.com and CBSN Philly, starting at 1 p.m. Monday.

Funeral Today For Sandra Wilson [Video]Funeral Today For Sandra Wilson

Prosecutors say Blanchard Glaudin stabbed Sandra Wilson to death Tuesday at Finkelstein Memorial Library after she asked him to lower the music on his smartphone. CBSN New York's Reena Roy has the..

What We Lost: Inside Kobe Bryant's Prolific Life and Enduring Legacy

Kobe Bryant was the sort of legendary athlete that other legendary athletes spoke about with pure reverence. Remembering the first time he was face-to-face with...
Kobe Bryant memorial: What to know as the NBA world honors a legend

Kobe and Giannis Bryant will be honored Monday (1 p.m. ET) with a celebration of life service inside Staples Center.
