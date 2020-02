Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

What happens when nine different women with nine different backgrounds and one stark reality are thrown in one room? That's the question the short film, Devi attempts to answer. It stars Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, and Yashaswini Dayama, and all look... 👓 View full article