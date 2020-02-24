'Andhadhun' gets Telugu remake; Nithiin to star Monday, 24 February 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Nithiin is best known for his roles in films such as "Srinivasa Kalyanam" and "Chal Mohan Ranga". 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mathrubhumi 'Andhadhun' gets Telugu remake; Nithiin to star https://t.co/ISkVvA2QN1 #mathrubhumi 10 minutes ago andhravilas 'Andhadhun' gets Telugu remake; Nithiin to star https://t.co/QiiMdSA9Jr 17 minutes ago andhravilas Hero Nithiin will soon be kick-starting a new film, the Telugu remake of the acclaimed Bollywood thriller, Andhadhu… https://t.co/Z79AVYQIdX 17 hours ago