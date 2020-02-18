Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > This is how life has come full circle for Kaamyaab actor Sanjay Mishra

This is how life has come full circle for Kaamyaab actor Sanjay Mishra

Mid-Day Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
When the film Oh Darling Yeh Hai India!, starring Shah Rukh Khan released in 1995 with actor Sanjay Mishra starting his career with the same, no one knew that one day, life would come full circle for Mishra where the superstar would be producing his film, Kaamyaab.

Sanjay Mishra played a brief part in Oh Darling Yeh hai India!...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pinkvilla - Published < > Embed
News video: Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal take the HILARIOUS quiz on Bollywood characters

Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal take the HILARIOUS quiz on Bollywood characters 07:17

 Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal take the HILARIOUS quiz on Bollywood characters

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Kaamyaab Trailer: Sanjay Mishra takes us on a laughter and emotional journey as the 'Superstar Sidekick'

Sanjay Mishra's Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab also stars Deepak Dobriyal in a key and is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra, Gaurav Verma under their banners...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-Day

Sanjay Mishra on Shah Rukh Khan presenting Kaamyaab: I am so happy and speechless

Actor Sanjay Mishra is thrilled about Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan backing his upcoming starrer Kaamyaab. However, contrary to rumours doing the rounds in...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.